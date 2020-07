Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated one story house located in the Highland Village area. This home offers fresh interior paint, new roof and gutters. The kitchen has new granite counters, stainless still sink and a new stove. Master bedroom has new carpet, a full bathroom with walk-in closet. Large fenced in back yard.