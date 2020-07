Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Like new one story home with brick and stone exterior. Open concept with hardwood flooring throughout main living areas. Stone fireplace in family room. Kitchen offers SS appliances, granite counters, and gas cook-top. Guest bedroom with semi private bathroom. Large master with grand master bath offering dual sinks, standalone shower, and walk in closet. Covered patio with gas line and privacy fence. Easy access to major highways, dining, and shopping. MUST SEE!