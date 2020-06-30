All apartments in Lewisville
197 Milan St
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:25 PM

197 Milan St

197 Milan Street · No Longer Available
Location

197 Milan Street, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This spectacular 3Bd/2Ba Townhome in Lewisville is now available for rent. Secluded in a Vista Ridge Townhome offers, granite countertops, 2 in blinds, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, enlarged master bathtub, small upstairs loft and many more community amenities. Tile flooring in the kitchen with wood flooring in the common living spaces, carpet in the bedrooms. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=16LN1K2mfB&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Milan St have any available units?
197 Milan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 197 Milan St have?
Some of 197 Milan St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Milan St currently offering any rent specials?
197 Milan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Milan St pet-friendly?
No, 197 Milan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 197 Milan St offer parking?
No, 197 Milan St does not offer parking.
Does 197 Milan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Milan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Milan St have a pool?
No, 197 Milan St does not have a pool.
Does 197 Milan St have accessible units?
No, 197 Milan St does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Milan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 Milan St does not have units with dishwashers.

