1857 Chisolm Trail

Well maintained four bedroom, two bath home with spacious den and living and dining formal areas. Lots of natural light and storage! SS kitchen appliances, including refrigerator, which stays. The fourth bedroom has built in storage, which makes it perfect for a home office or nursery. Backyard has a large stamped concrete patio. Fridge and yard care included in price. Pets case by case: 1 cat or 1 dog (over 3 years, but under 30 lbs). Garage AC, fish tank, and piano will be removed. No smoking on property, including front or back yard. Tenant will not have use of the storage building. Submit complete application found in MLS documents.