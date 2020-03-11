All apartments in Lewisville
1770 Clarendon Drive

Location

1770 Clarendon Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now, recently remodeled, this charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for new tenants! The interior has lots of natural lighting, the beautiful floor plan has the flexibility to fit any lifestyle. Master bedroom on first floor, three additional bedrooms and a family room upstairs. Brand new laminate flooring, tiles and carpets, updated bathroom fixtures, walk-in closets, a brick fireplace and storage are just some of the many elegant finishes this home has to offer. Brand new cooktop and microwave. The entire house is freshly painted inside and out. Priced to rent, this home won't last for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1770 Clarendon Drive have any available units?
1770 Clarendon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1770 Clarendon Drive have?
Some of 1770 Clarendon Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1770 Clarendon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1770 Clarendon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1770 Clarendon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1770 Clarendon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1770 Clarendon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1770 Clarendon Drive offers parking.
Does 1770 Clarendon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1770 Clarendon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1770 Clarendon Drive have a pool?
No, 1770 Clarendon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1770 Clarendon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1770 Clarendon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1770 Clarendon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1770 Clarendon Drive has units with dishwashers.

