1726 Shufords Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Outstanding hard to find home with many updates. Located in a cul-de-sac on just under a half-acre this home offers so much close to DFW Airport & Highways. Need a flexible lease that is hard to come by? We got just what you need with terms for 3 months at $2600 per month and can be partially furnished, 6 months at $2500 per month or 12-month lease at $2250 per month. Space for everyone with 4 bedrooms, the baths are updated, large living room, designer laundry room makes laundry fun. Eat-in kitchen with granite, fridge, and overlooking a large covered patio with stamped concrete. Sprinkler system makes keeping this grass lush and green. Do not miss this one as it will go fast!