1715 Summerwind Court

Amenities

Fabulous single story that sits in the corner of Cul De Sac with a stunning backyard patio and board on board 6 ft fence that you don't want to miss! Vaulted ceilings throughout, tons of natural lights and open floorplan! Large kitchen with granite countertops and backsplash open to spacious living with wood burning fireplace features breakfast nook, breakfast bar for extra seating, skylight, walk in pantry, and tons of Cabinet Space! Large Master bedroom with Garden Tub and separate shower, double Vanities and large walk-in closet! Fresh paint throughout. Upgraded light fixtures. Tenant and Tenant Agent to verify all information.