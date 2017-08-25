All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

1715 Summerwind Court

1715 Summerwind Court · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Summerwind Court, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous single story that sits in the corner of Cul De Sac with a stunning backyard patio and board on board 6 ft fence that you don't want to miss! Vaulted ceilings throughout, tons of natural lights and open floorplan! Large kitchen with granite countertops and backsplash open to spacious living with wood burning fireplace features breakfast nook, breakfast bar for extra seating, skylight, walk in pantry, and tons of Cabinet Space! Large Master bedroom with Garden Tub and separate shower, double Vanities and large walk-in closet! Fresh paint throughout. Upgraded light fixtures. Tenant and Tenant Agent to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Summerwind Court have any available units?
1715 Summerwind Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Summerwind Court have?
Some of 1715 Summerwind Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Summerwind Court currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Summerwind Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Summerwind Court pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Summerwind Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1715 Summerwind Court offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Summerwind Court offers parking.
Does 1715 Summerwind Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Summerwind Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Summerwind Court have a pool?
No, 1715 Summerwind Court does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Summerwind Court have accessible units?
No, 1715 Summerwind Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Summerwind Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Summerwind Court has units with dishwashers.

