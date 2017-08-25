1708 Mystic Hollow Drive

Available August 1st! One story house for rent in a nice quiet Lewisville community. Laminated wood & Tile throughout the house! Biking trails and park at the end of the street. Easy access to 121 and I35 freeways. Close to shopping malls and grocery stores.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
