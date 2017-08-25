All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1708 Mystic Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1708 Mystic Hollow Drive
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:11 PM

1708 Mystic Hollow Drive

1708 Mystic Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1708 Mystic Hollow Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available August 1st! One story house for rent in a nice quiet Lewisville community. Laminated wood & Tile throughout the house! Biking trails and park at the end of the street. Easy access to 121 and I35 freeways. Close to shopping malls and grocery stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Mystic Hollow Drive have any available units?
1708 Mystic Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 1708 Mystic Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Mystic Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Mystic Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Mystic Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1708 Mystic Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Mystic Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 1708 Mystic Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Mystic Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Mystic Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 1708 Mystic Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Mystic Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1708 Mystic Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Mystic Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 Mystic Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Mystic Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 Mystic Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District