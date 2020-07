Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Recently updated home located in a well-desired community. Idea floor plan, which includes huge living room, family room with fireplace, kitchen open to family room which makes it idea for entertaining family and friends. Home includes new paint, lighting, ceiling fan, carpet and kitchen tile. Home is a three bedroom but possibly four or a third living or media room. Backyard open with wood deck. Home will not last long.