Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:58 AM

1658 Glenmore Drive

1658 Glenmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1658 Glenmore Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Custom Home on Large Corner Lot. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite countertops. Versatile floor plan, well maintained. Extra parking pad for RV or boat. 12x12 Storage Bldg. Large Master suite with Jetted tub & separate shower. Pets on owner approval with additional pet deposit. $45. Credit App fee per person.
Centrally located in Lewisville & close to shopping, parks, schools, churches. This home is nice & clean...super neighborhood! Nice Refrigerator is available for tenant convenience only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1658 Glenmore Drive have any available units?
1658 Glenmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1658 Glenmore Drive have?
Some of 1658 Glenmore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1658 Glenmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1658 Glenmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1658 Glenmore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1658 Glenmore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1658 Glenmore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1658 Glenmore Drive offers parking.
Does 1658 Glenmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1658 Glenmore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1658 Glenmore Drive have a pool?
No, 1658 Glenmore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1658 Glenmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1658 Glenmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1658 Glenmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1658 Glenmore Drive has units with dishwashers.

