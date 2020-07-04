1658 Glenmore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Custom Home on Large Corner Lot. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite countertops. Versatile floor plan, well maintained. Extra parking pad for RV or boat. 12x12 Storage Bldg. Large Master suite with Jetted tub & separate shower. Pets on owner approval with additional pet deposit. $45. Credit App fee per person.

Centrally located in Lewisville & close to shopping, parks, schools, churches. This home is nice & clean...super neighborhood! Nice Refrigerator is available for tenant convenience only.