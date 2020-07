Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 living areas. Nice floor plan with split master suite. Spacious family room with fireplace is open to kitchen. Gas cooking! Pets on case by case basis. Tenants, each 18+ person living in home will register and pay for credit and background check online. NO smoking or vaping allowed on the property. Tenant to Verify schools.