1533 Camelia Drive
1533 Camelia Drive

1533 Camelia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1533 Camelia Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come view this upgraded and updated stunner is desirable Garden Ridge Estates section of Lewisville. Home has just received a long list of improvements and upgrades. The kitchen is new and includes new dark stained cabinets, new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. All the flooring is new. The paint is neutral and fresh. Both bathrooms have been updated. The light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. The house is on a large treed lot. The living room is huge and includes vaulted ceiling and wood burning fire place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 Camelia Drive have any available units?
1533 Camelia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 Camelia Drive have?
Some of 1533 Camelia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 Camelia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1533 Camelia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 Camelia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1533 Camelia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1533 Camelia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1533 Camelia Drive offers parking.
Does 1533 Camelia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 Camelia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 Camelia Drive have a pool?
No, 1533 Camelia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1533 Camelia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1533 Camelia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 Camelia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1533 Camelia Drive has units with dishwashers.

