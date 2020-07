Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 baths 1 car garage townhome. Open floor plan with kitchen, living, dining & half bath down. All 3 bedrooms and two full baths are upstairs. Large Master offers walk in closets, private bath with double vanity. Cast stone fireplace, Wood floor, Move In Ready. Vaulted ceiling with skylight for natural light. Covered patio. $55.00 lease app fee for applicant that is over 18 years.