Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

1501 Barbara Drive

1501 Barbara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Barbara Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3bed, 2.5bath townhome with private bkyd shaded by a producing peach tree. Fresh bright light streams into this corner unit. Open concept features kitchen with granite counter tops plus breakfast bar leading to living area with fireplace and dining room. Double garage. Washer & Dryer. Newer Carrier 3-ton 15 seer AC heat pump. New appliances 2019. Stainless fixtures updated throughout. New carpeting 2020. Rachio3 Smart Sprinkler System. Lawn care and landscaping maintained by owner. Custom door installed to patio. Great access for a small pet. Only 8 blocks to I-35E and 2 blocks to Tom Thumb. It’s the best townhome in Park Lane Townhomes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Barbara Drive have any available units?
1501 Barbara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Barbara Drive have?
Some of 1501 Barbara Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Barbara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Barbara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Barbara Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Barbara Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Barbara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Barbara Drive offers parking.
Does 1501 Barbara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 Barbara Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Barbara Drive have a pool?
No, 1501 Barbara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Barbara Drive have accessible units?
No, 1501 Barbara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Barbara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Barbara Drive has units with dishwashers.

