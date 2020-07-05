1501 Barbara Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3bed, 2.5bath townhome with private bkyd shaded by a producing peach tree. Fresh bright light streams into this corner unit. Open concept features kitchen with granite counter tops plus breakfast bar leading to living area with fireplace and dining room. Double garage. Washer & Dryer. Newer Carrier 3-ton 15 seer AC heat pump. New appliances 2019. Stainless fixtures updated throughout. New carpeting 2020. Rachio3 Smart Sprinkler System. Lawn care and landscaping maintained by owner. Custom door installed to patio. Great access for a small pet. Only 8 blocks to I-35E and 2 blocks to Tom Thumb. It’s the best townhome in Park Lane Townhomes!