1457 Bobing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Home is lovely and move in ready! It's been updated with fresh new paint, granite counter tops, decorative lighting, window coverings, and more. Backyard is perfect for outdoor entertainment with family and friends. It has an extended patio with lighting and outdoor fire pit zone for cozy intimate gatherings. Appliances like refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Major highways I35 and 121 are only minutes away! Don't miss out, come and see!



***We do have a lot of interest in the property and so I will do one final open showing from 3 - 4 pm tomorrow, Sunday Jan 20, 2019.