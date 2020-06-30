All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1457 Bobing Drive

1457 Bobing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1457 Bobing Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Home is lovely and move in ready! It's been updated with fresh new paint, granite counter tops, decorative lighting, window coverings, and more. Backyard is perfect for outdoor entertainment with family and friends. It has an extended patio with lighting and outdoor fire pit zone for cozy intimate gatherings. Appliances like refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Major highways I35 and 121 are only minutes away! Don't miss out, come and see!

***We do have a lot of interest in the property and so I will do one final open showing from 3 - 4 pm tomorrow, Sunday Jan 20, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 Bobing Drive have any available units?
1457 Bobing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1457 Bobing Drive have?
Some of 1457 Bobing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1457 Bobing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1457 Bobing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 Bobing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1457 Bobing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1457 Bobing Drive offer parking?
No, 1457 Bobing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1457 Bobing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1457 Bobing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 Bobing Drive have a pool?
No, 1457 Bobing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1457 Bobing Drive have accessible units?
No, 1457 Bobing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 Bobing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1457 Bobing Drive has units with dishwashers.

