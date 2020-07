Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

New Carpet May 2018, fresh paint throughout May 2018, Ceramic tile in kitchen and baths, stained cabinets, WBFP-gas logs with the flip of a switch, CF's, split master, wood fenced yard with trees, full sprinkler system, separate shower and garden tub, Dbl sinks, builtin microwave, refrigerator remains but owner will not replace any of its contents, repair or replace it if it stops working, EGDO & more. Non smokers. No pets.