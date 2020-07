Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 4 BEDROOMS 2 bath, 2 car garage. Granite installed in Kitchen, new cabinets and new appliances, both baths with new showers and commodes, Ceramic tile throughout living, kitchen, baths and hallway. Carpet installed in 4 bedrooms. Windows have wood blinds, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, interior freshly painted. Wood privacy fence. Clean and ready now. Actual monthly rent $1795.23