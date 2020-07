Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very well maintained one story house with abundant features. Beautiful wooden floors, design c-tiles, and no carpet in the house. Newly painted throughout the house. Open kitchen with marble back splash, an island, and beautiful cabinets. Master bathroom with granite tops, updated frameless shower, and elfa closet. Backyard with a covered patio. Prestigious Flower Mound schools!