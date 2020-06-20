All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1315 Blue Jay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1315 Blue Jay Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:48 PM

1315 Blue Jay Drive

1315 Blue Jay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1315 Blue Jay Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to your tropical oasis! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been lovingly updated including HVAC, roof, gutters, skylight, etc. Vaulted ceilings, stainless appliances (fridge included), tile and laminate flooring. Walk in shower and jetted tub in master bath. Backyard has a fabulous tiki bar for entertaining around the pool! Fireplace with gas starter in the living room will warm up the house as we come in to fall. Two car garage with plenty of room for storage. Easy access to 35, the lake, 121 and GB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Blue Jay Drive have any available units?
1315 Blue Jay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 Blue Jay Drive have?
Some of 1315 Blue Jay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Blue Jay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Blue Jay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Blue Jay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1315 Blue Jay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1315 Blue Jay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Blue Jay Drive offers parking.
Does 1315 Blue Jay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Blue Jay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Blue Jay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1315 Blue Jay Drive has a pool.
Does 1315 Blue Jay Drive have accessible units?
No, 1315 Blue Jay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Blue Jay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 Blue Jay Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District