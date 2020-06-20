1315 Blue Jay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to your tropical oasis! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been lovingly updated including HVAC, roof, gutters, skylight, etc. Vaulted ceilings, stainless appliances (fridge included), tile and laminate flooring. Walk in shower and jetted tub in master bath. Backyard has a fabulous tiki bar for entertaining around the pool! Fireplace with gas starter in the living room will warm up the house as we come in to fall. Two car garage with plenty of room for storage. Easy access to 35, the lake, 121 and GB.