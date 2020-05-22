All apartments in Lewisville
Location

1308 Cherry Hill Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
For Sale or For Lease. Charming updated 1 story in a terrific location of Lewisville! There are so many updates to list. Attention to details weren’t spared! The kitchen has tons of storage space w fresh newly painted oak cabinets, topped off w new granite counters & white tiled backsplash. New Features include a New Roof, AC & Furnace 2018, New Low E Windows, Luxury Vinyl Tile, Tile, Carpet, Light & Plumbing, Ceiling Fans & Baseboards. Vaulted ceilings in the family rm add to spacious feel. Master remodel has granite counters, updated shower & custom tile flrs. Large sunroom w a window AC unit to enjoy at your leisure. Backyard has 2 huge storage sheds-workshops. 2 car gar. This is a great house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Cherry Hill Lane have any available units?
1308 Cherry Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Cherry Hill Lane have?
Some of 1308 Cherry Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Cherry Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Cherry Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Cherry Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Cherry Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1308 Cherry Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 1308 Cherry Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1308 Cherry Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Cherry Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Cherry Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 1308 Cherry Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Cherry Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 1308 Cherry Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Cherry Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Cherry Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

