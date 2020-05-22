1308 Cherry Hill Lane

Amenities

For Sale or For Lease. Charming updated 1 story in a terrific location of Lewisville! There are so many updates to list. Attention to details weren’t spared! The kitchen has tons of storage space w fresh newly painted oak cabinets, topped off w new granite counters & white tiled backsplash. New Features include a New Roof, AC & Furnace 2018, New Low E Windows, Luxury Vinyl Tile, Tile, Carpet, Light & Plumbing, Ceiling Fans & Baseboards. Vaulted ceilings in the family rm add to spacious feel. Master remodel has granite counters, updated shower & custom tile flrs. Large sunroom w a window AC unit to enjoy at your leisure. Backyard has 2 huge storage sheds-workshops. 2 car gar. This is a great house!