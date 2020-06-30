All apartments in Lewisville
1300 Pelham Lane

Location

1300 Pelham Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Must see this Beautiful Home on corner lot, in highly sought out Lewisville community. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Furnished with all kitchen appliances, including refrigerator. Hardwood floors, tile and custom Hunter Douglas Blinds throughout the home. Equipped with sprinkler and security system. Roomy storage building tucked into the corner of the yard, still offering plenty of yard space and view. Gorgeous outside deck for grilling with friends and family under the stars. Large community pool with plenty of seating area, bathrooms and covered space just moments away. Great location, just minutes away from I35. Only 23 minutes from DFW Airport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Pelham Lane have any available units?
1300 Pelham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Pelham Lane have?
Some of 1300 Pelham Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Pelham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Pelham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Pelham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Pelham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1300 Pelham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Pelham Lane offers parking.
Does 1300 Pelham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Pelham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Pelham Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1300 Pelham Lane has a pool.
Does 1300 Pelham Lane have accessible units?
No, 1300 Pelham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Pelham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Pelham Lane has units with dishwashers.

