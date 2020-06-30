1300 Pelham Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Must see this Beautiful Home on corner lot, in highly sought out Lewisville community. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Furnished with all kitchen appliances, including refrigerator. Hardwood floors, tile and custom Hunter Douglas Blinds throughout the home. Equipped with sprinkler and security system. Roomy storage building tucked into the corner of the yard, still offering plenty of yard space and view. Gorgeous outside deck for grilling with friends and family under the stars. Large community pool with plenty of seating area, bathrooms and covered space just moments away. Great location, just minutes away from I35. Only 23 minutes from DFW Airport!