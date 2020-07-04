All apartments in Lewisville
1228 Whitehorse Drive

1228 Whitehorse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1228 Whitehorse Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE FOR MARCH 1 MOVE IN FOUR BEDROOM MASTER DOWN UPDATED GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN THE ISLAND KITCHEN ALL BEDROOMS HAVE WALKIN CLOSETS ONE SMALL MATURE DOG OK NO CATS 50 APP FEE PER ADULT OVER 18 TENANT TO VERIFY ROOM SIZES AND SCHOOLS SHOPPING SCHOOLS AND PARKS CLOSE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Whitehorse Drive have any available units?
1228 Whitehorse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 Whitehorse Drive have?
Some of 1228 Whitehorse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Whitehorse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Whitehorse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Whitehorse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1228 Whitehorse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1228 Whitehorse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1228 Whitehorse Drive offers parking.
Does 1228 Whitehorse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Whitehorse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Whitehorse Drive have a pool?
No, 1228 Whitehorse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Whitehorse Drive have accessible units?
No, 1228 Whitehorse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Whitehorse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 Whitehorse Drive has units with dishwashers.

