Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Immaculate, light filled home with open floor plan and high ceilings available for immediate occupancy. Porcelain wood look tile throughout entire home. Eat in kitchen open to family room. Recent updates include brand new HVAC in 2018, new water heater and automatic sprinkler system in 2017. Decorative lightening throughout. Pets are case by case basis. No smoking in house. Tenant or agent to verify square footage and schools.