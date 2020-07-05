1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Available now, this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for new tenants! Featuring 2189sqft of space, this beautiful floor plan has the flexibility to fit any lifestyle. Wood flooring, walk-in closets, a brick fireplace and an abundance of natural light and storage are just some of the many elegant finishes this home has to offer. Fully equipped with a washer, dryer, and refrigerator this home is truly a win-win-win all the way around! Priced to rent, this home won’t last for long!