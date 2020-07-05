All apartments in Lewisville
1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive

Location

1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Available now, this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for new tenants! Featuring 2189sqft of space, this beautiful floor plan has the flexibility to fit any lifestyle. Wood flooring, walk-in closets, a brick fireplace and an abundance of natural light and storage are just some of the many elegant finishes this home has to offer. Fully equipped with a washer, dryer, and refrigerator this home is truly a win-win-win all the way around! Priced to rent, this home won’t last for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive have any available units?
1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Pleasant Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

