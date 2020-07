1133 Taylor Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ONE STORY HOME BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED AND READY FOR A GREAT RENTER. FEATURING 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 LIVING, 2 DINING, THIS HOME IS BEAUTIFUL! THE REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED; AND LANDLORD DOES LAWN CARE AND MONTHLY HVAC FILTER CHANGE. YOU WILL BE VERY PROUD TO LIVE HERE. YARD HAS A SPRINKLER SYSTEM. NEW SOD COMING IN THE SPRING AS IT'S TOO LATE TO PLANT NOW. THE FOURTH BEDROOM IS FLEX SPACE AND HAS A CLOSET, FRENCH DOORS, AND A NICE WINDOW. IT COULD BE A READING OR PLAY AREA, STUDY, BEDROOM, BABY ROOM--YOUR CHOICE.