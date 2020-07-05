All apartments in Lewisville
105 Sumac Street
105 Sumac Street

105 Sumac St · No Longer Available
Location

105 Sumac St, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
guest suite
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest suite
new construction
NEW TOWNHOMES, READY FOR MOVE IN! Located in Old Town Lewisville, just minutes from shopping, and restaurants. Minutes from I-35 or Hwy 121. Offering 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. A Home office or guest suite, 2-car garage. Open kitchen-dining-living room, great for entertaining, finished off with quartz counter tops, designer tile backslash, over sized breakfast island. Master bedroom & bath, designer tub, separate shower.
Lease is only available through Home Partners of America. Qualification for the program and guidelines of the lease including but not limited to price, terms, deposits, pets and move-in date are at the sole discretion of HPA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Sumac Street have any available units?
105 Sumac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Sumac Street have?
Some of 105 Sumac Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Sumac Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 Sumac Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Sumac Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Sumac Street is pet friendly.
Does 105 Sumac Street offer parking?
Yes, 105 Sumac Street offers parking.
Does 105 Sumac Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Sumac Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Sumac Street have a pool?
No, 105 Sumac Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 Sumac Street have accessible units?
No, 105 Sumac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Sumac Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Sumac Street does not have units with dishwashers.

