LP1 Research - #514

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautifully maintained one story with high ceilings and open floor plan to entertain. Corian countertops with integrated sink. Master Suite with Garden Tub and walk-in Closet! Gas fireplace and recessed art walls. Energy efficient features. Covered porch with custom stone patio and fantastic landscaping. Neighborhood pool and parks in walking distance! Exceptional school district! Located in desirable Lakeline / Crystal Falls area. Short drive to trails, shopping, and restaurants. Text/Call 805-598-2746 to schedule tour.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.