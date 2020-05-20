All apartments in Leander
Find more places like LP1 Research - #514.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
LP1 Research - #514
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:43 AM

LP1 Research - #514

2502 Branding Iron Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2502 Branding Iron Lane, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautifully maintained one story with high ceilings and open floor plan to entertain. Corian countertops with integrated sink. Master Suite with Garden Tub and walk-in Closet! Gas fireplace and recessed art walls. Energy efficient features. Covered porch with custom stone patio and fantastic landscaping. Neighborhood pool and parks in walking distance! Exceptional school district! Located in desirable Lakeline / Crystal Falls area. Short drive to trails, shopping, and restaurants. Text/Call 805-598-2746 to schedule tour.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #514 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #514 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #514 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #514's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #514 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #514 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #514 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #514 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #514 offer parking?
No, LP1 Research - #514 does not offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #514 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #514 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #514 have a pool?
Yes, LP1 Research - #514 has a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #514 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #514 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #514 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #514 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does LP1 Research - #514 have units with air conditioning?
No, LP1 Research - #514 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 BedroomsLeander 2 Bedrooms
Leander Apartments with ParkingLeander Dog Friendly Apartments
Leander Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Hornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXKingsland, TXNolanville, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District