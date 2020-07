Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill accessible garage bike storage business center carport clubhouse coffee bar green community guest parking internet access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Comfort and luxury are waiting for you at The Standard at Leander Station. Our one and two-bedroom apartments are the best fit for anyone looking to rent an apartment in Leander, TX. Enjoy the spacious layout of our kitchens completed with high-end finishes, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and ample storage spaces. Plus, each of our apartment homes comes with a private outdoor space, so you can relax in the comfort of your own home.



Each one of our amenities is there to enhance your apartment living experience and effortlessly merge with our community features. Bike or hike on the nearby trail, with proximity to the MetroRail. Cool off at our relaxing swimming pool and sundeck. Stay active in our fully-equipped 24-hour fitness center and our spinning room with on-demand Wellbeats classes. Connect at our Cyber Cafe or enjoy a fun afternoon with your dog at the on-site Bark Park. Because we love pets so much we have a no weight limit policy and you can bring up to four furry