pet friendly apartments
79 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Seabrook, TX
42 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1534 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
22 Units Available
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
12 Units Available
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set Your Sails Towards Regatta Bay! Regatta Bay Apartments offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans and were designed with your needs in mind.
7 Units Available
Bay Park
3520 Nasa Pkwy, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
877 sqft
Recently renovated units feature new hardwood floors, new carpet, new appliances, new tubs with tile surrounds and other upgrades. Dogs and cats allowed. Property includes gym, pool and business center.
Results within 1 mile of Seabrook
27 Units Available
Waterford Harbor
Park at Waterford
1420 Marina Bay Dr, Kemah, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1485 sqft
Just steps from Clear Lake and two miles from the Kemah Boardwalk. Elegant one and two bedroom units include fireplace, ceramic tile, private balcony or patio and deluxe bay windows with views of the marina.
Results within 5 miles of Seabrook
39 Units Available
Nassau Bay
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1422 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
22 Units Available
Clear Lake
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
21 Units Available
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,218
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1507 sqft
Located just outside the Galveston Corridor. Floor plans include modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms and private patios or balconies. Utility rooms feature washer and dryers. On-site saltwater swimming pool and pet park with leash-free area.
14 Units Available
Webster
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$866
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
broken link. It appears that this apartment community is no longer listed on the website, so I was not able to write content for it.
121 Units Available
Nassau Bay
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,425
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
Now is the time to enjoy luxurious apartment living in Clear Lake, Texas.
45 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
42 Units Available
Webster
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
8 Units Available
Nassau Bay
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1058 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
33 Units Available
South Shore Harbour and Marina
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1254 sqft
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
15 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1292 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
10 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$688
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose between one or two bedrooms with a patio or balcony and relax by the cozy wood-burning fireplace. A gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors make this a perfect place to call home.
20 Units Available
Webster
Century Edgewater
200 Water St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1475 sqft
Out-of-this-world living is found near the NASA Space Center south of Houston. Spacious homes, custom features and thoughtful amenities create an exclusive community like no other.
11 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1199 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
5 Units Available
Clear Lake
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
889 sqft
Property located near campus. Remodeled units have access to a pool and jacuzzi.
36 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
16 Units Available
Clear Lake
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$925
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$772
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
18 Units Available
Clear Lake
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$906
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1188 sqft
Beautiful Clear Lake area, convenient access to I-45 and NASA Bypass. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with nine-foot/vaulted ceilings, crown molding and full-size W/D. Easy travel to good schools, Clear Lake and Baybrook Mall.
3 Units Available
Clear Lake
Tiffany Bay
16505 Tiffany Ct, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1389 sqft
Tiffany Bay is situated close to downtown and major Houston employers alike, including NASA. Drop by the nearby shopping malls and outlets or take a swim in the beautiful outdoor pool.
12 Units Available
South Shore Harbour and Marina
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
