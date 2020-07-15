/
The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston
3 Apartments For Rent Near The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston
Lindale
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
880 sqft
Carelton Courtyard Apartments in Galveston, Texas will enrich your lifestyle with distinctive apartment living.
University of Texas Medical Branch
Villa Marina
210 Strand St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
2 Bedrooms
$955
Located just minutes from the University of Texas. Amenities include high-speed wired internet, community laundry, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly units with faux-granite counters and tile floors.
East End Historic District
University Place
711 8th St Mary's Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
936 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at University Place in Galveston. View photos, descriptions and more!
