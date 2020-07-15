AL
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
TX
/
GC
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:17 AM

5 Apartments For Rent Near Galveston College

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
20 Units Available
Lasker Park
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
4400 Avenue N, Galveston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1295 sqft
In the heart of Galveston Island just blocks from Seawall Boulevard and the Galveston pier, a 1930s Marine Corps hospital was transformed into charming apartments. Recently renovated interiors feature upgraded cabinets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
68 Units Available
Offatts Bayou
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
975 sqft
Perfect location close to Scholes International Airport and Lake Madeline. Beautiful community in walking distance to Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn. Business center and 24-hour gym. Large apartments with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
9 Units Available
Lake Madeline
Ashton Place Apartments
3219 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
2 Bedrooms
$980
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just a block from the seawall and close to dining, shopping and nightlife. Two sparkling pools, playground and sundeck. Modern kitchens with Cherry and Walnut cabinets.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
10 Units Available
East End Historic District
University Place
711 8th St Mary's Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
936 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at University Place in Galveston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
9 Units Available
Central City
Stewart's Landing
3002 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
900 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***

Similar Pages

Galveston 1 BedroomsGalveston 2 BedroomsGalveston Apartments with ParkingGalveston Cheap PlacesGalveston Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas Medical BranchGalveston CollegeUniversity of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine