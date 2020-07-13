/
pet friendly apartments
19 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Galveston, TX
9 Units Available
Lake Madeline
Ashton Place Apartments
3219 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
2 Bedrooms
$980
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just a block from the seawall and close to dining, shopping and nightlife. Two sparkling pools, playground and sundeck. Modern kitchens with Cherry and Walnut cabinets.
14 Units Available
University of Texas Medical Branch
Villa Marina
210 Strand St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
2 Bedrooms
$970
Located just minutes from the University of Texas. Amenities include high-speed wired internet, community laundry, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly units with faux-granite counters and tile floors.
5 Units Available
Central City
Captain's Landing
3102 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
892 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
26 Units Available
Pirates Cove
Campeche Cove
3428 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1071 sqft
Affordable residential community within walking distance of the beach. Interior upgrades include raised panel cabinets, faux wood flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, and stainless steel appliances.
9 Units Available
Central City
Stewart's Landing
3002 69th St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$747
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
900 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
14 Units Available
Campeche Cove
The Club of the Isle
3433 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1466 sqft
All units updated with granite countertops and other amenities. Residents host community-binding events very often using the on-site pool, clubhouse, and sand volleyball court as possible venues.
66 Units Available
Offatts Bayou
Island Bay Resort Apartment Homes
7400 Jones Dr, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
975 sqft
Perfect location close to Scholes International Airport and Lake Madeline. Beautiful community in walking distance to Moody Gardens and Schlitterbahn. Business center and 24-hour gym. Large apartments with modern finishes.
20 Units Available
Lasker Park
Park at Cedar Lawn Apartments
4400 Avenue N, Galveston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1295 sqft
In the heart of Galveston Island just blocks from Seawall Boulevard and the Galveston pier, a 1930s Marine Corps hospital was transformed into charming apartments. Recently renovated interiors feature upgraded cabinets and granite counters.
10 Units Available
East End Historic District
University Place
711 8th St Mary's Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
936 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at University Place in Galveston. View photos, descriptions and more!
49 Units Available
Lindale
Carelton Courtyard
215 Market St, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
880 sqft
Carelton Courtyard Apartments in Galveston, Texas will enrich your lifestyle with distinctive apartment living.
Results within 5 miles of Galveston
6 Units Available
Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
675 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1300 sqft
COMFORT MEETS QUALITY AT CORAL MANOR
Results within 10 miles of Galveston
50 Units Available
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave, Texas City, TX
Studio
$799
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
800 sqft
Welcome to The Five Points at Texas Apartments, a premier apartment community in Texas City, Texas. As a resident of The Five Points at Texas Apartments, you will be pleased to take advantage of endless comfort while enjoying affordable living.
4 Units Available
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$947
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located in Texas City just 37 miles SE of downtown Houston, 3 minutes north of LaMarque and 5 minutes from Interstate 45. The property is also across the street from H2U and Mainland Medical Center and minutes from major retailers.
9 Units Available
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$847
1048 sqft
EXPERIENCE THE QUALITY LIFESTYLE OF POINTE ANN
4 Units Available
Lakewood
2410 24th St N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
785 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood in Texas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
42 Units Available
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$812
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$937
1244 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, pool, gym and business center. Inside the units, a full range of appliances and washer/dryer hookups are available. Mainland Crossing Shopping Center is right down the road.
15 Units Available
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
886 sqft
Modern kitchens feature updated appliances. Pristine landscaping surrounds a resort-style pool and hot tub. Pet-friendly, with no weight restrictions on dogs. Immediate access to Emmett F Lowry Expressway.
5 Units Available
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Galveston Island, the Clear Lake area, and the Kemah Waterfront through the nearby Highway 146. Very close proximity to nearby shops, dining, and parks.
9 Units Available
The Life at Emerald Oaks
7440 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1035 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Emerald Oaks, located in Hitchcock, TX. Our spacious apartment homes were designed with you in mind! We are delighted to offer six floor plan options with one, two, and three bedrooms.
