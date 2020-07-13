/
pet friendly apartments
22 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mont Belvieu, TX
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
26 Units Available
Eaglebrook
10855 Eagle Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1204 sqft
Enjoy every moment at Eaglebrook Apartments in Mont Belvieu, TX, where we take pride in giving our residents the best living experience achievable.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
13626 Cotton Run
13626 Cotton Run, Mont Belvieu, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
4328 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Results within 5 miles of Mont Belvieu
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
15 Units Available
99 At Southwinds
2100 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1045 sqft
Come visit Ninety-Nine at Southwinds Apartments and find your new home today! Ninety-Nine at Southwinds Apartments offers upscale one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 01:29am
Contact for Availability
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1371 sqft
Thanks for checking out The Vic at Southwinds. Today we look like a construction site but on June 10th we will be the newest and coolest place to live in Baytown.
Results within 10 miles of Mont Belvieu
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
7 Units Available
Advenir at the Preserve
2100 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from downtown Baytown. Also close to Willow Creek Shopping Center and Pirates Bay Waterpark. Each apartment boasts a fully equipped kitchen, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
$
21 Units Available
Cedar Ridge
2900 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated just off Highway 330 and near Willow Creek Shopping Center. Floor plans feature fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents' portal for online rent payments and maintenance requests.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
32 Units Available
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1363 sqft
Located in the Baytown area. This community offers a large dog park and puppy pool, grilling area, and pool with an in-water tanning deck. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens, oversized terraces and ample storage.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
$
9 Units Available
The Reserve on Garth
3700 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Between I-10 and TX 146 in Baytown, Texas, this pet-friendly community features 1-3 bedroom apartments. Offers hardwood floors, W/D hookup, and patio/balcony. Property also has volleyball court, media room, and playground.
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
$
20 Units Available
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$976
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine-foot high ceilings, custom-made cabinets, tropical-style swimming pools, cappuccino bar and high-end fitness center. Conveniently close to the restaurant belt of Garth Road. The 330 spur and I-10 are just a short drive away.
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
16 Units Available
Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments close to Texas 146, Texas 330 Spur and I-10, surrounded by parks. Unique limestone and stucco constructions, with designer cabinetry and granite countertops. Close to major employers, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
55 Units Available
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,083
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1587 sqft
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF GUIDED TOUR**Criteria Must Be Met for Self-Guided Tours. Self-Guided Tour Appointments excepted by phone call only.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1555 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
14 Units Available
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$610
2 Bedrooms
$625
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious in-unit amenities include balcony, dual entry, and washer dryer hookup. Community offers pool, communal laundry, and playground. Located steps from restaurants like the Burger Barn and shops like Walgreens and Best Buy.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
66 Units Available
Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1164 sqft
Baytown community offers 1-3 bedroom apartments, with granite counters in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and garage parking. Pet-friendly, gated community has pool and BBQ area. Minutes to I-10 and TX 146.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with plush carpeting and a patio/balcony. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room, and tennis court. Beat the heat in the pool. Near Pirates Bay Waterpark. Minutes from I-10.
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
90 Units Available
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1059 sqft
Overlooking Cedar Bayou and within easy reach of SH-146. Modern 1-3 bedroom homes with faux-wood flooring and walk-in closets. Kitchens feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Many community facilities for outdoor enthusiasts.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
1 Unit Available
The Inverness
907 N Pruett St, Baytown, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Inverness in Baytown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave, Baytown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1246 sqft
Located just a short distance from the Marina and Water Front District and Lee College. Flexible lease options for students. Two swimming pools, fitness center, laundry facility and volleyball court.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
13 Units Available
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartment homes located between I-10 and Highway 330 and close to Burnett Bay and downtown Houston. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, dishwashers, walk-in closets, and private attached garages.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1408 sqft
Come home to The Villas at Rollingbrook, Baytown's #1 luxury apartment community. Each home is customized to your sophisticated needs. Wood plank flooring, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, and private garages.
Last updated June 11 at 12:26am
$
Contact for Availability
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1324 sqft
Located near Highway 330 and Highway 146. Contemporary apartments featuring ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and ceramic tile backsplashes. Amenities include BBQ grilling areas and an outdoor games area.
Last updated March 3 at 09:39pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$679
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
893 sqft
Ranch at Rollingbrook is only accepting online rental applications at this time. Call now for details!
