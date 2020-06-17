All apartments in Kyle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

5024 Cromwell Dr 170890

5024 Cromwell Dr · (512) 784-5481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5024 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX 78640

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 170890 · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
NEW | Luxury 2BD | $1,360 | Kyle/Buda | W/D Incld - Property Id: 101342

Community Amenities: Resort-Style Swimming Pool, Club House, State of the Art Fitness Center, Controlled Access, Business Center, On-Site Maintenance, Property Manager on Site, Pet Friendly Community with a Dog Park.

Interior Features: Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Dishwasher, Disposal, Built-In Microwave, Refrigerator, Subway Tile, Garden Tubs, Washer & Dryer Included, High Speed Internet and Cable Ready and Wheelchair Accessible (Rooms) *

Call or Text:
512-784-5481
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101342
Property Id 101342

(RLNE5372825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 Cromwell Dr 170890 have any available units?
5024 Cromwell Dr 170890 has a unit available for $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5024 Cromwell Dr 170890 have?
Some of 5024 Cromwell Dr 170890's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5024 Cromwell Dr 170890 currently offering any rent specials?
5024 Cromwell Dr 170890 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 Cromwell Dr 170890 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5024 Cromwell Dr 170890 is pet friendly.
Does 5024 Cromwell Dr 170890 offer parking?
No, 5024 Cromwell Dr 170890 does not offer parking.
Does 5024 Cromwell Dr 170890 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5024 Cromwell Dr 170890 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 Cromwell Dr 170890 have a pool?
Yes, 5024 Cromwell Dr 170890 has a pool.
Does 5024 Cromwell Dr 170890 have accessible units?
Yes, 5024 Cromwell Dr 170890 has accessible units.
Does 5024 Cromwell Dr 170890 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5024 Cromwell Dr 170890 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5024 Cromwell Dr 170890 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5024 Cromwell Dr 170890 does not have units with air conditioning.
