Killeen, TX
7002 Charles Goodnight Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

7002 Charles Goodnight Ave

7002 Charles Goodnight Avenue · (254) 213-2131
Location

7002 Charles Goodnight Avenue, Killeen, TX 76549
Goodnight Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7002 Charles Goodnight Ave · Avail. Aug 14

$1,675

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1899 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7002 Charles Goodnight Ave Available 08/14/20 7002 Charles Goodnight Ave, Killeen - This Stunning, barley lived in, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, is located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Goodnight Ranch, in Killeen. Its location makes it very easy to access the Fort Hood airport and the Clear Creek gate entering Fort Hood. This area is also close to many restaurants and convenient shopping.
The entire layout is very spacious making it very easy for entertaining guests. Kitchen over looks the living living area creating an open concept.
The home has a combination of carpet and grey tone luxury vinyl plank throughout. All appliances are black stainless steel to include a double sided refrigerator, over head microwave and flat top range. Cabinetry is deep walnut finish with crown molding accent. The master vanity has his and her sinks, garden tub and stand alone show.
If your looking for the perfect home, look no further.
The schools zoned for this home are Joseph Fowler Elementary, Roy Smith Middle and Shoemaker High. Please stop by Gold Medal Property Management today and schedule your private showing.

(RLNE3831283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7002 Charles Goodnight Ave have any available units?
7002 Charles Goodnight Ave has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 7002 Charles Goodnight Ave have?
Some of 7002 Charles Goodnight Ave's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7002 Charles Goodnight Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7002 Charles Goodnight Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7002 Charles Goodnight Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7002 Charles Goodnight Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7002 Charles Goodnight Ave offer parking?
No, 7002 Charles Goodnight Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7002 Charles Goodnight Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7002 Charles Goodnight Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7002 Charles Goodnight Ave have a pool?
No, 7002 Charles Goodnight Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7002 Charles Goodnight Ave have accessible units?
No, 7002 Charles Goodnight Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7002 Charles Goodnight Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7002 Charles Goodnight Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
