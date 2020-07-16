Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7002 Charles Goodnight Ave Available 08/14/20 7002 Charles Goodnight Ave, Killeen - This Stunning, barley lived in, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, is located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Goodnight Ranch, in Killeen. Its location makes it very easy to access the Fort Hood airport and the Clear Creek gate entering Fort Hood. This area is also close to many restaurants and convenient shopping.

The entire layout is very spacious making it very easy for entertaining guests. Kitchen over looks the living living area creating an open concept.

The home has a combination of carpet and grey tone luxury vinyl plank throughout. All appliances are black stainless steel to include a double sided refrigerator, over head microwave and flat top range. Cabinetry is deep walnut finish with crown molding accent. The master vanity has his and her sinks, garden tub and stand alone show.

If your looking for the perfect home, look no further.

The schools zoned for this home are Joseph Fowler Elementary, Roy Smith Middle and Shoemaker High. Please stop by Gold Medal Property Management today and schedule your private showing.



(RLNE3831283)