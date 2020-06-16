All apartments in Killeen
Find more places like 4604 Fieldcrest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
4604 Fieldcrest Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4604 Fieldcrest Dr

4604 Fieldcrest Drive · (254) 634-3311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Killeen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4604 Fieldcrest Drive, Killeen, TX 76549

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4604 Fieldcrest Dr · Avail. Jul 7

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1438 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4604 Fieldcrest Dr Available 07/07/20 Space and Amenities! - Spacious four-bedroom home in south Killeen. Large, partial fenced rear yard, covered patio, two-car garage with automatic door opener, living room with ceiling fan, breakfast bay with ceiling fan, open kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove, master bathroom with twin walk-in closets, laundry room, and many other amenities.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY FOR PROPERTIES BEFORE THEIR AVAILABILITY DATE.

(RLNE3982531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 Fieldcrest Dr have any available units?
4604 Fieldcrest Dr has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 Fieldcrest Dr have?
Some of 4604 Fieldcrest Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 Fieldcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4604 Fieldcrest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 Fieldcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4604 Fieldcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4604 Fieldcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4604 Fieldcrest Dr does offer parking.
Does 4604 Fieldcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 Fieldcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 Fieldcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 4604 Fieldcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4604 Fieldcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 4604 Fieldcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 Fieldcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4604 Fieldcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4604 Fieldcrest Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr
Killeen, TX 76543
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bay Colony Apartments
4301 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Keystone Apartments in Killeen
2502 Bacon Ranch Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd
Killeen, TX 76549
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr
Killeen, TX 76542

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms
Killeen Apartments with BalconyKilleen Apartments with Parking
Killeen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity