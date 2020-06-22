All apartments in Killeen
4511 Pete Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:22 PM

4511 Pete Drive

4511 Pete Drive · (254) 213-3290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4511 Pete Drive, Killeen, TX 76549
Lonesome Dove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1774 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Check out this four bedroom beauty! This lovely home features a spacious livingroom with a wood burning fireplace. The nice and open kitchen is equipped with appliances and has lots of cabinet space. The bedrooms are nicely sized. The master bath is great, boasting a jetted tub, double vanities and separate shower. Additional amenities include an alarm system, sprinkler system, storage shed and much more. Don't let this affordable gem slip away, give us a call to schedule your showing today!
$250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.
*VIDEO SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL 7/1/20*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4511 Pete Drive have any available units?
4511 Pete Drive has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4511 Pete Drive have?
Some of 4511 Pete Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4511 Pete Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4511 Pete Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4511 Pete Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4511 Pete Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4511 Pete Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4511 Pete Drive does offer parking.
Does 4511 Pete Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4511 Pete Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4511 Pete Drive have a pool?
No, 4511 Pete Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4511 Pete Drive have accessible units?
No, 4511 Pete Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4511 Pete Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4511 Pete Drive has units with dishwashers.
