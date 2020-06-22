4511 Pete Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Check out this four bedroom beauty! This lovely home features a spacious livingroom with a wood burning fireplace. The nice and open kitchen is equipped with appliances and has lots of cabinet space. The bedrooms are nicely sized. The master bath is great, boasting a jetted tub, double vanities and separate shower. Additional amenities include an alarm system, sprinkler system, storage shed and much more. Don't let this affordable gem slip away, give us a call to schedule your showing today!

$250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.

*VIDEO SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL 7/1/20*