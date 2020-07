Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020!!! NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!!

This home is located in Clear Creek Estates and is close to Fort Hood. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living area and 1 dining area. The master bath has a jacuzzi tub. It has miniblinds, ceiling fans, 2 car garage. Security Deposit $985.00



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1010681)