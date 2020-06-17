317 W Dean Ave - 28

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This apartment is one of our larger 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartments! It has a spacious living room, oversized bedroom with 2 walk-in closets! The kitchen has a dishwasher, oven and full-sized refrigerator. Laundry facilities are on site!

Villa Del Rey is tucked back into a quite corner close to post! Right next door to an elementary school and Texas A&M University, Central Texas North Campus. Minutes from post and close to shopping! You will enjoy water, trash and sewage paid. All apartments are completely electric. Cable ready!



Lomas Equity Properties welcomes you to your new home! We strive to make sure that your stay with us is the best you've had! You will enjoy Water, Trash and Sewage paid, animal friendly, laundry facilities open 24/7 and friendly staff! Give us a call today 254-634-6932 or visit our website at www.golomas.com or just stop by our office at 1701 College Street. We are open Monday-Friday from 10am-6pm and Saturdays by appointment. We offer great rates, management and maintenance all to serve you as best we can. We can't wait to meet you!