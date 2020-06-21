All apartments in Killeen
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

304 Deloris Drive

304 Deloris Drive · No Longer Available
Location

304 Deloris Drive, Killeen, TX 76542

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
304 Deloris Drive Available 07/05/20 *Lease Pending* Affordable two story! - *ease Pending* Available 07/05/2020
Cute three bedroom, one and a half bath, town home with a one car garage. Conveniently located off of Stan Schlueter Loop across from Reeces Creek Elementary. This one won't last long!

Pets are not allowed without owner approval with applicable fees/deposits. No Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow or any canines mixed with these breeds. Housing Assistance not accepted. Gas service not required

(RLNE3446508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Deloris Drive have any available units?
304 Deloris Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Killeen, TX.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
Is 304 Deloris Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 Deloris Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Deloris Drive pet-friendly?
No, 304 Deloris Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 304 Deloris Drive offer parking?
Yes, 304 Deloris Drive does offer parking.
Does 304 Deloris Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Deloris Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Deloris Drive have a pool?
No, 304 Deloris Drive does not have a pool.
Does 304 Deloris Drive have accessible units?
No, 304 Deloris Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Deloris Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Deloris Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Deloris Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Deloris Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
