Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2409 Caprice Dr. Available 09/13/20 COMING SOON! - Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath house in residential area. Near Long Branch Park with easy access to shopping on Rancier. Very close to Fort Hood. Carpeted living room leads into tile eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter and pantry space. Carpeted bedrooms with ceiling fans. One car garage, fenced yard with grass lawn.



Pet-friendly. Utilities not included. Washer/dryer hookups. Please call Isbell Properties at 254-432-7030 for more information.



(RLNE3267407)