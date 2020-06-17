2106 Duran Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly bbq/grill microwave oven

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Live the lifestyle you deserve by choosing a beautiful Duran Home today. This exceptional 3 bedroom home is located in quiet area and includes upscale amenities such as crown molding, arched entry way; built in double oven, microwave and cook top; masonry accents, ceramic tile; outdoor kitchen with built in propane BBQ grill and sink, security system, granite counters, custom cabinetry, and reinforced wall for mounting a TV in family room and much more.This beauty has a wonderful outdoor kitchen for those awesome Texas sized BBQ'S!!!

FIRST MONTH FREE***



***The month that can be free is the month you call, text, email or see a house and is based on the date of that communication or viewing. Call for more details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.