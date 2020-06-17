All apartments in Killeen
Last updated January 28 2020 at 9:29 PM

2106 Duran Drive

2106 Duran Drive · (254) 300-7315
Location

2106 Duran Drive, Killeen, TX 76543

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
bbq/grill
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Live the lifestyle you deserve by choosing a beautiful Duran Home today. This exceptional 3 bedroom home is located in quiet area and includes upscale amenities such as crown molding, arched entry way; built in double oven, microwave and cook top; masonry accents, ceramic tile; outdoor kitchen with built in propane BBQ grill and sink, security system, granite counters, custom cabinetry, and reinforced wall for mounting a TV in family room and much more.This beauty has a wonderful outdoor kitchen for those awesome Texas sized BBQ'S!!!
FIRST MONTH FREE***

***The month that can be free is the month you call, text, email or see a house and is based on the date of that communication or viewing. Call for more details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Duran Drive have any available units?
2106 Duran Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Duran Drive have?
Some of 2106 Duran Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Duran Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Duran Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Duran Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 Duran Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2106 Duran Drive offer parking?
No, 2106 Duran Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2106 Duran Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Duran Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Duran Drive have a pool?
No, 2106 Duran Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Duran Drive have accessible units?
No, 2106 Duran Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Duran Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Duran Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
