Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1909 Schottische Lane

1909 Schottische Lane · (254) 526-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1909 Schottische Lane, Killeen, TX 76542

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1909 Schottische Lane · Avail. Jul 23

$1,295

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1867 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1909 Schottische Lane Available 07/23/20 Four bedroom beauty! - Available 07/23/2020
Comfortable, large, four bedroom home in desirable area in south Killeen. Many amenities can be found here, including built-in microwave, smooth-top range, refrigerator, ceramic tile, covered patio, and more.

Pets on owner approval with applicable fees/deposits. No Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, or any canines mixed with these breeds. Housing assistance is not accepted at this home.

(RLNE3613308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Schottische Lane have any available units?
1909 Schottische Lane has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 Schottische Lane have?
Some of 1909 Schottische Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Schottische Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Schottische Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Schottische Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Schottische Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 1909 Schottische Lane offer parking?
No, 1909 Schottische Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Schottische Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Schottische Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Schottische Lane have a pool?
No, 1909 Schottische Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Schottische Lane have accessible units?
No, 1909 Schottische Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Schottische Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Schottische Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
