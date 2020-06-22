Amenities

1909 Schottische Lane Available 07/23/20 Four bedroom beauty! - Available 07/23/2020

Comfortable, large, four bedroom home in desirable area in south Killeen. Many amenities can be found here, including built-in microwave, smooth-top range, refrigerator, ceramic tile, covered patio, and more.



Pets on owner approval with applicable fees/deposits. No Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, or any canines mixed with these breeds. Housing assistance is not accepted at this home.



