Killeen, TX
1810 Sherman
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 PM

1810 Sherman

1810 Sherman Drive · (254) 634-3311
Location

1810 Sherman Drive, Killeen, TX 76543
Chimney Hill Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1810 Sherman · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1810 Sherman Available 06/15/20 Shade Trees! - Make this your home. This is an established brick home with three bedrooms featuring two bathrooms, two-car garage, huge privacy fenced back yard with mature shade trees. The interior has vinyl plank flooring throughout the home, ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Hall bathroom has tile surround tub, and master bathroom has a walk in shower.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Sherman have any available units?
1810 Sherman has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
Is 1810 Sherman currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Sherman isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Sherman pet-friendly?
No, 1810 Sherman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 1810 Sherman offer parking?
Yes, 1810 Sherman does offer parking.
Does 1810 Sherman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Sherman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Sherman have a pool?
No, 1810 Sherman does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Sherman have accessible units?
No, 1810 Sherman does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Sherman have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Sherman does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 Sherman have units with air conditioning?
No, 1810 Sherman does not have units with air conditioning.
