All apartments in Killeen
Find more places like 1701 N College St - 07.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Killeen, TX
/
1701 N College St - 07
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

1701 N College St - 07

1701 North College Street · (254) 634-6932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Killeen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1701 North College Street, Killeen, TX 76541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 994 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment available! Newly REMODELED and very spacious! Nice large living area with a big kitchen and plenty of storage! Both bedrooms are oversized!
Summers Properties welcomes you to your new home! We strive to make sure that your stay with us is the great! You will enjoy Water, Trash and Sewage, and electricity paid on select units, animal friendly, laundry facilities open 24/7 and friendly staff! Give us a call today 254-634-6932 or visit our website at 3summers.managebuilding.com or just stop by our office at 1701 College Street. We are open Monday-Friday from 10am-5pm and Saturdays by appointment. We offer great rates, management and maintenance all to serve you as best we can. We can't wait to meet you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 N College St - 07 have any available units?
1701 N College St - 07 has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 N College St - 07 have?
Some of 1701 N College St - 07's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 N College St - 07 currently offering any rent specials?
1701 N College St - 07 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 N College St - 07 pet-friendly?
No, 1701 N College St - 07 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 1701 N College St - 07 offer parking?
Yes, 1701 N College St - 07 does offer parking.
Does 1701 N College St - 07 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 N College St - 07 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 N College St - 07 have a pool?
No, 1701 N College St - 07 does not have a pool.
Does 1701 N College St - 07 have accessible units?
No, 1701 N College St - 07 does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 N College St - 07 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 N College St - 07 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1701 N College St - 07?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Remington Apartment Homes
1001 N Twin Creek Dr
Killeen, TX 76543
The Village at Fox Creek
2900 Illinois Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Dorel Killeen
2908 Trimmier Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd
Killeen, TX 76549
Brookside
3604 South W S Young Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
Grandon Manor
1611 Grandon Dr
Killeen, TX 76541

Similar Pages

Killeen 1 BedroomsKilleen 2 Bedrooms
Killeen Apartments with BalconyKilleen Apartments with Parking
Killeen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity