1701 N College St - 07

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment available! Newly REMODELED and very spacious! Nice large living area with a big kitchen and plenty of storage! Both bedrooms are oversized!

Summers Properties welcomes you to your new home! We strive to make sure that your stay with us is the great! You will enjoy Water, Trash and Sewage, and electricity paid on select units, animal friendly, laundry facilities open 24/7 and friendly staff! Give us a call today 254-634-6932 or visit our website at 3summers.managebuilding.com or just stop by our office at 1701 College Street. We are open Monday-Friday from 10am-5pm and Saturdays by appointment. We offer great rates, management and maintenance all to serve you as best we can. We can't wait to meet you!