807 Sandy Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

807 Sandy Trail

807 Sandy Trail · No Longer Available
Location

807 Sandy Trail, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Drees-built home sited on a premium greenbelt lot backing to neighborhood park in Hidden Lakes. Quality abounds throughout with iron custom front door, rich hardwoods, custom ceiling treatments and built-ins, gracious windows, a plethora of granite, and more. Four bedrooms, a study with French doors, a gorgeous kitchen with 6-burner gas cook-top, island, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, and double oven, and a 3-car garage. Entertaining comes easy with an oversized game with POOL TABLE and secluded media rooms. The luxurious master suite boasts bay windows and a spa-inspired bathroom. Enjoy alfresco relaxation on backyard covered patio with stone bar, grill, fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

