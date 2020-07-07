All apartments in Keller
803 Bluebonnet Drive

803 Bluebonnet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

803 Bluebonnet Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bath Ceramic tile flooring in den, kitchen, and baths. Carpet in bedrooms located upstairs. Fenced back yard w-covered patio. APPLIANCES INCLUDE REFRIGERATOR. Ceiling fans vaulted ceilings. Most appliances including AC replaced in 2012. Window coverings. Available Nov. 1, 2019. Rent includes lawn service_mowing. Granite vanities, sinks, mirrors, newer commodes, flooring, tub and shower. This is Not a Pet Friendly Property. App fee $45.00 per person 18+. Applications can be processed online at C21.Mike Bowman, under lease application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

