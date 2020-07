Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Immaculate zero lot line,custom home in gated Silver Lake community.Easy access to 1709,local shopping,schools & restaurants.Small pets considered (NO CATS-no exceptions).Front & back yards mowed by HOA.Great outdoor living area with fireplace.HUGE island with eating area.Very well maintained home. Additional REMOTE deposit of $50 due upon move in. Available for new Tenant AFTER June 3rd.