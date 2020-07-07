704 Silver Lake Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Look no further...immaculate home in gated community! Fabulous open floor plan with 2 BR's and a study down. Upstairs has a large bedroom with private bath plus another recently reconstructed area could either be a 4th bedroom, game room, media, etc...Kitchen boasts a huge island, gas cooktop, large walk in pantry & tons of cabinets for ample storage. Hardwood floors primarily downstairs, brushed nickel fixtures, plantation shutters, stone fireplace and lots of storage are a few amenities. Enjoy the beautiful landscaping from the covered back patio while sipping a morning coffee or grilling out. Rare TOTALLY private backyard and patio complete with water fountain! Lock & Leave..HOA Maintains Front & Back Yards!