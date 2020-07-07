All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 704 Silver Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
704 Silver Lake Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 1:56 AM

704 Silver Lake Drive

704 Silver Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

704 Silver Lake Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Look no further...immaculate home in gated community! Fabulous open floor plan with 2 BR's and a study down. Upstairs has a large bedroom with private bath plus another recently reconstructed area could either be a 4th bedroom, game room, media, etc...Kitchen boasts a huge island, gas cooktop, large walk in pantry & tons of cabinets for ample storage. Hardwood floors primarily downstairs, brushed nickel fixtures, plantation shutters, stone fireplace and lots of storage are a few amenities. Enjoy the beautiful landscaping from the covered back patio while sipping a morning coffee or grilling out. Rare TOTALLY private backyard and patio complete with water fountain! Lock & Leave..HOA Maintains Front & Back Yards!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Silver Lake Drive have any available units?
704 Silver Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Silver Lake Drive have?
Some of 704 Silver Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Silver Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
704 Silver Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Silver Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 704 Silver Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 704 Silver Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 704 Silver Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 704 Silver Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Silver Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Silver Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 704 Silver Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 704 Silver Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 704 Silver Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Silver Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Silver Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District