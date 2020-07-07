632 Rufe Snow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Enjoy country living in the city! Unwind on the covered porch. Living room with fire place has beautiful views.

Newly Renovated with paint and carpets in all bedrooms. Home features all the amenities you'll love with hard woods floors. An updated master bath with giant walk-in shower.