632 Rufe Snow Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 7:58 AM

632 Rufe Snow Drive

632 Rufe Snow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

632 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy country living in the city! Unwind on the covered porch. Living room with fire place has beautiful views.
Newly Renovated with paint and carpets in all bedrooms. Home features all the amenities you'll love with hard woods floors. An updated master bath with giant walk-in shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Rufe Snow Drive have any available units?
632 Rufe Snow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 632 Rufe Snow Drive have?
Some of 632 Rufe Snow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Rufe Snow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
632 Rufe Snow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Rufe Snow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 632 Rufe Snow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 632 Rufe Snow Drive offer parking?
No, 632 Rufe Snow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 632 Rufe Snow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Rufe Snow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Rufe Snow Drive have a pool?
No, 632 Rufe Snow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 632 Rufe Snow Drive have accessible units?
No, 632 Rufe Snow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Rufe Snow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 Rufe Snow Drive has units with dishwashers.

