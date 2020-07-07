Enjoy country living in the city! Unwind on the covered porch. Living room with fire place has beautiful views. Newly Renovated with paint and carpets in all bedrooms. Home features all the amenities you'll love with hard woods floors. An updated master bath with giant walk-in shower.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 632 Rufe Snow Drive have?
Some of 632 Rufe Snow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
